The owners of Joe Town Mini Golf and Speedway have been on a lengthy search for their beloved Mastiff dog named Maui.
St. Joseph and surrounding area are covered with laminated signs offering a $1,000 reward to the tip that finds him.
He was last seen on Feb. 16 with the first two sightings of him the next day.
“He’s a very friendly, loving dog. He’s never growled at anyone,” said an emotional Katie Lane, describing Maui.
After he had wondered off, the family had searched for about 12 miles from their home and continued to search where he was sighted the next day.
Lane and her husband, Joe, even took an airplane and searched over 45 square miles of fields in the areas he was seen on Feb. 22.
They also found Karin TarQwyn, who specializes in searching for missing dogs and cats and has a nationwide service.
A private investigator who works for Karin TarQwyn, Angie Rutherford, arrived Feb. 23 with a team of dogs to help track Maui.
“I have six trained, scent-specific dogs in my truck that I travel with and so when we got here, we actually started at the home of Maui,” Rutherford said.
Once the trained dogs had a proper scent of Maui, they proceed to the most recent sighting.
“We probably went about 4½ miles along the river to Mitchell Avenue,” Rutherford said.
They switched dogs along the path until it brought them to a parking lot where the scent was indicated to end by the trained dogs.
“Usually when that happens we’d like to use multiple dogs to confirm. So, we went back and got more dogs that actually confirmed by coming to the same area coming from different places, but came to the same parking lot,” Rutherford said.
That parking lot is the loading dock of News-Press printing facility across from Tyson in Mitchell Woods Business Park.
According to Rutherford, a scent-ending indication means that someone has possibly picked up Maui.
The Lanes said Maui did have his collar with ID tags when he went missing.
“If you see a dog, the best help for us would be to take a picture of it and send it to us on Facebook or text it,” Joe Lane said.
If you know have any information on Maui or a sighting, call or text 816-679-6147.