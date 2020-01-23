St. Joseph is facing another round of wet winter weather.
Keven Schneider, the city of St. Joseph superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said crews were out early Thursday to treat roads.
They did a couple of sweeps of the city to clear the roads and spread out more salt as much as possible to prevent ice forming from colder temperatures Thursday night.
Though there were a few incidents Thursday afternoon where vehicles slid off the road, including a school bus at South 11th Street Road and Cudmore Avenue, no injuries were reported, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Matt Brooks said most in the community has come to accept the snowy weather, especially during this time of year.
“We’re in the Midwest. Many people have learned to deal with this type weather and know how to plan and prepare,” Brooks said.
As of Thursday evening, this storm did not bring as many problems as previous storms in the past month, including the ice storm that caused power outages for many in the community.
Emergency crews and Evergy worked as quickly as possible to get power back on during the colder temperatures.