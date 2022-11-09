Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana.
The legislation passed during Tuesday's general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
Sunny Daze Marijuana Dispensary is taking steps to handle more customers, Sunny Daze store manager Brittany Annigian said.
There already have been several customers calling to ask about the changes, Annigian said, even though there's still time until the bill takes effect.
"We're looking forward to all the puzzle pieces coming together and making a plan for hiring and getting the product in," she said. "Based on the vote and just the amount of phone calls we've already gotten this morning, I think that there's a lot of anticipation around the community getting in here and being able to experience this."
The bill takes effect in December, when recreational use will be allowed, but medical marijuana dispensaries will not be able to acquire licenses for recreational sale until early 2023.
Another factor to consider is the prospect of increased competition as more dispensaries show up, but it will be about two years until the bill allows for new dispensaries. That's one benefit for existing businesses like Sunny Daze, as well as Vertical Cannabis and Fresh Karma Dispensaries, is that they already have a customer base in St. Joseph, as opposed to having to wait like any future ones.
It's not just about having an existing base of customers, the relationship employees have with customers and being able to continue taking on new products also play key roles in business dealings, Annigian said.
"We have a really great group of people that work here," she said. "Expanding our bartenders and always adding more knowledge, and just continuing doing what we're doing, I think that will continue to just make customers happy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.