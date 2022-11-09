Sunny Daze employee stocking shelves

Sunny Daze Marijuana Dispensary employee CJ Shock stocks shelves Wednesday at the dispensary. A bill legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri will go into effect in January.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana.

The legislation passed during Tuesday's general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.

