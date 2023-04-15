Friends of the Animal Shelter's Run/Walk for the Paws 5k

St. Joseph community members participate in the Run/Walk for the Paws 5k on Southwest Parkway.

Saturday morning, Friends of the Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Run/Walk for the Paws. 

The 5k began at 9 a.m. and brought out a lot of participants from the community that wanted to get some exercise and fundraise for Friends of the Animal Shelter.   

