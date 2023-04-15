Saturday morning, Friends of the Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Run/Walk for the Paws.
The 5k began at 9 a.m. and brought out a lot of participants from the community that wanted to get some exercise and fundraise for Friends of the Animal Shelter.
One of the participants, Fidel Supnet Jr., shared his experience at the event.
"It was quite competitive and it was a blessing to be out here today," Supnet Jr. said.
The event featured booths for local pet-related businesses and organizations for the racers to see after they completed the 5k.
Aubrey Swofford, the race director and volunteer for the shelter, said the event is important for the community to participate in and explained why.
“I mean this is a great event because you’re getting out, being active, great exercise,” Swofford said. “And then, just seeing all the dogs is just great for your mental health, to be around all that.”
The Friends of the Animal Shelter work to give the best possible care to all animals that come in, so fundraising is very important.
Board member and volunteer, Melanie Barnes, shared more about what Friends of the Animal Shelter does.
“In addition to fundraising for our new shelter, Friends of the Animal Shelter also helps pay for all of the medical bills for all of the pets that come into the shelter,” Barnes shared. “They [Friends of the Animal Shelter] help support adoption fees … so our future adoptees don’t have to burden that financial cost when they go down to adopt a pet.”
Friends of the Animal Shelter continues to work towards improving the lives of animals, and looks forward to hosting more fundraising events.
