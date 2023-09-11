Moment of silence

Members of the St. Joseph Fire Department stand in a moment of silence to remember those that lost their lives on 9/11.

Community leaders, first responders and residents came together Monday morning to reflect and remember those that lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Along with other members of the St. Joseph community, first responders with the St. Joseph Fire Department, St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office visited Civic Center Park for the remembrance event.

