Community leaders, first responders and residents came together Monday morning to reflect and remember those that lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Along with other members of the St. Joseph community, first responders with the St. Joseph Fire Department, St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office visited Civic Center Park for the remembrance event.
Paul Gatewood, chairman of the Uniform Veterans Committee, said events of remembrance take him back in time to where he was when he first learned of the terror attacks.
“We had a little bitty 19-inch TV in the corner when all this started taking place. It felt unreal,” Gatewood said. “You were numb, and you couldn’t feel anything. It was really crazy.”
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, along with other community leaders, spoke during the ceremony.
Puett first thanked local first responders for the work they do in the community. He then recognized those that make the same commitment as law enforcement, to those that worked to save lives in New York City on that day.
“Heroic police officers and firefighters, disregarding their own safety, knowing they may never see their precious loved ones again, ran back into the World Trade Center to save others,” Puett said.
Gatewood said that each year removed from the attacks, younger Americans that never experienced 9/11 are brought into the picture.
“There are kids who are maybe out of high school now, maybe out of college that weren’t here when this happened. So they don’t feel the effect that we we did,” Gatewood said. “We just want to carry that tradition on it and just show them how important history is and how important these events are to keep that going.”
The ceremony included a moment of silence as well as the playing of taps and the National Anthem.
Gatewood said that as the memory of the 9/11 attacks lives on, so does the grieving.
“As time goes on, you learn about all the tragedies and everybody that we lost civilians, military personnel, police officers, firefighters, EMS ... then you start grieving and that grieving process takes for a long time,” Gatewood said. “We’ll just continue for years. We’ll never forget, and it won’t be forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.