The Chiefs have a chance to make the Super Bowl, and fans in St. Joseph are excited to see the local team try to accomplish a feat that hasn’t been done in 50 years.
Tim and Lisa Laws have had Chiefs season tickets for the last 10 years and have been making the trip to Arrowhead every home game. They both said they believe it will be incredibly loud inside the stadium and the energy will be electric.
“We’re very excited to be there and be part of it,” Lisa Laws said. “We like Patrick Mahomes; he’s doing a good job this year.”
Saturday even included a Chiefs-themed art project at Art Your Way inside the Parkway Church in St. Joseph. The participants painted a wooden Chiefs Sign that had been precut for them. Art Your Way owner Sherri Morgan said the whole group was excited for the big game and to make a keepsake for their home.
“It’s very exciting; everyone I know is excited,” Morgan said. “When they win on Sunday, we have another sign that we’re going to do, so it’s an exciting time and we’re very excited for the Chiefs to win tomorrow.”
The sign the wooden sign that was being painted included the Chiefs Arrowhead logo with red, gold, black and white wood paint.
“It’s like paint by number, because we have everything cut out for them, so they don’t have to worry about the writing and getting everything perfect,” Morgan said.
Tim and Lisa Laws will be at the AFC Championship game Sunday, something they are looking forward to. They believe they will see a victory and get to watch the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970.
“I see no reason that they shouldn’t be able to make it this year to the Super Bowl,” Tim Laws said. “They hit it at the right time to be healthy and strong and ready to go.”
The Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami.