St. Joseph community celebrates 'Easter at the Mansion' By Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Apr 8, 2023 St. Joseph Museums and the Museum Hill Neighborhood Association hosted Easter at the Mansion Saturday morning at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion. The event featured an egg hunt, crafts, a photo op with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo, and more. Sara Wilson, the Executive Director of St. Joseph Museums, estimated a total of over 800 people in attendance at the event today, and was enthusiastic with how the event turned out. "We're just excited to have our friends and community come out and celebrate the beginning of spring and meet the Easter Bunny and be together as a community," Wilson said.The favorable weather helped make this Easter activity day enjoyable for all community members who came out to be a part of it. Tons of volunteers showed up to help put on this event for the St. Joseph community. This free event was made possible by their sponsors: Altec Industries, R/S Electric, and Chase Candy Company. This celebration of Easter and spring arriving was a fun time for the whole family.Brenda Archdekin-Reilly, a member of the Museum Hill Neighborhood Association and co-chair of this event, shared her favorite part of Easter at the Mansion. "Seeing the neighborhood work together with the museum and seeing all the kids enjoy the grounds up here because it is beautiful grounds, there's nothing like it."To learn more about St. Joseph Museums, visit their website at stjosephmuseum.org.
