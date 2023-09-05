Community members are showing their support for the Kansas City Chiefs and setting up their game day plans for the season opener Thursday.
With team spirit within the Chiefs Kingdom overflowing after a successful training camp at Missouri Western State University, all eyes will look south to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the opening game of the NFL season on Thursday.
Karen Christians-Parham, a Chiefs fan from St. Joseph, said she is eager to see the return of Patrick Mahomes after last year’s heroics in the Super Bowl.
“I’ll be in my red. I’ll have the TV about 2 inches away from me so I can scream nice and loud,” Christians-Parham said.
Mike Scott, another fan, will also be watching the game in his home in Maryville on Thursday, and he’s looking forward to seeing the level of success the team reaches this year.
“Just to see if they can repeat, because just like last year, everybody’s got their number. They’re going to get the best shot from every team,” Scott said. “They’ve got far, as I’m concerned, the best coach in the NFL. He’s (head coach Andy Reid) put together a pretty good bunch of players.”
Chiefs fans will have plenty of options to show their support for the team this season, including by stocking up on merchandise from local shops.
Jordan Breadon, one of the store managers at Rally House at The Shoppes at North Village, said the return of football season is an exciting time for the business. With the new location opening recently, Breadon said it gives fans more of a selection just in time for kickoff.
“We see quite a bit of foot traffic, the day before and the date of a game as well,” Breadon said. “We see people some in and get in the last minute gear, whether it’s a shirt to wear to the game or kind of stuff to tailgate with.”
Breadon said there is something in the store for every Chiefs fan. Along with a variety of T-shirts, the store carries an array of tailgate essentials, including Chiefs-themed cornhole boards and grilling utensils.
However, she said the items most popular thus far are something she didn’t expect.
“I think honestly, one of the things I’ve been most impressed with this year is the polo options, like golf shirts,” Breadon said. “There are so many this year; we’ve never seen that many ever. It’s kind of just easy to throw on for a football game or a tailgate party or whatever that may be, too.”
For fans that haven’t purchased Super Bowl gear from last year’s victory of over the Philadelphia Eagles, prices at Rally House are low for a wide selection available.
“We actually have an entire room dedicated to the AFC Championship and Super Bowl from last year and some of that stuff in that room is up to 75% off right now,” Breadon said. “I think the biggest seller we’ve had in that price point so far is both of our locker room tees that we have that they wore on the field after the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl. They are marked down to $9.97 right now.”
With kickoff right around the corner, Breadon said the store is ready to provide merchandise for all Chiefs fans to cheer the team on to another Super Bowl run.
“We’re ready and we’re pumped and we’re excited to have everybody,” Breadon said. “We’re just excited for another great season of Chiefs football out here.”
The Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night on NBC at 7:20 p.m.
