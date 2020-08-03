After many setbacks, Savage Nutrition finally opened its doors last week at 409 W Main St. in Savannah, Missouri.
The business is an expansion of Warrior Nutrition in St. Joseph, a club that sells Herbalife products.
Owner Lisa Gray bought out the nutrition club in the current location at the end of last year and originally planned to open it much earlier.
"When we were in the final stages of inspections, COVID hit and we had a little bit of a hiccup," Gray said.
The nutrition club sells energized teas, protein shakes, vitamins, supplements and a variety of health and wellness products.
Gray said the first week was great, averaging 50 customers per day, with a variety of new local customers.
"People are glad we're here and to have some healthy options in town and they don't have to go to St. Joe to go to a nutrition club," Gray said.
Not a lot of businesses are thinking about expansion plans during the pandemic, but Gray said the business has had a strong community impact with loyal customers.
"We've been able to maintain our numbers at Warrior and the same numbers here even though we're just beginning," Gray said.
Gray's nutrition team members are choosing to expand and create new locations in Northwest Missouri and plan to open two to three more clubs in the next two months in the organization.
Gray also has gotten involved with local businesses by going in and offering complimentary tea drop-offs and having people sample Herbalife products.
"We've been reaching out to our loyal customers and actually having that one-on-one contact again instead of over text has been great," Gray said.
The club is back to offering in-person wellness evaluations to offer personable nutrition advice for the community.
Gray said it's been great to see word spread about Herbalife and getting a new customer base that have never heard of the products before.
"It's a cool feeling when you see the younger generation come in and they ask to try stuff," Gray said.
Warrior and Savage Nutrition will keep customers updated on the next expansion of nutrition clubs through social media accounts.