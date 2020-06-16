A new collaboration is brewing for the first time in St. Joseph history between River Bluff Brewing and Angry Swede Brewing Company.
The two breweries have been working together to create a farmhouse pale ale called the Viking Voyager, which will be released Tuesday.
Edison Derr, River Bluff co-founder, and Mike Olinger, Angry Swede owner, have been looking forward to this collaboration since Olinger opened in April.
"We're lucky that the brewery community is very collaborative, and it helps when you have good friends open breweries. It's been a blast," Derr said.
Derr said the name of the beer fits it perfectly. It's made with kveik yeast, a Norwegian farmstead yeast.
"It was something none of us had ever used," Derr said. "This yeast acts much different than any other yeasts you can get your hands on."
Olinger said it's used in Norway and is typically passed down between generations and uses a stick or paddle to inoculate the beer.
"It attenuated at a very high temperature of almost 90 degrees," Olinger said.
The insight and friendship with River Bluff has helped Olinger through the process since opening and is very appreciative of it.
"It's really nice to have that support group there to help me out whenever I have a question about something," Olinger said.
Tuesday was the first day the breweries could open without any restrictions. Olinger is excited to fully open for the first time and get a better feel of what customers think.
"It'll be nice to have no restrictions and see how business actually flows now without those in place," Olinger said.
Olinger and Derr are also both ready to start using glassware again instead of throw-away cups.
"It's not just glassware, it's part of the whole experience," Derr said. "The way beer feels and tastes is always best out of a glass."
Both breweries plan on keeping certain safety measures in place, such as adequate spacing to ensure a healthy environment. They'll also continue to offer curbside growler fills for customers still hesitant to come inside.
Derr said this collaboration is the first of many to come.