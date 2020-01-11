Her husband’s appendectomy visited heartache upon Nellie Tayloe Ross. Ambition lurked nearby.
Complications from the surgery killed William B. Ross, the governor of Wyoming, in October 1924. His widow had sons to comfort but also a political itch she had not dared reveal.
A special election would be held barely a month later to fill the last two years of the governor’s term. About 45 minutes before the filing deadline, the first lady declared her candidacy, announcing though that she would have nothing to do with campaigning.
“My candidacy is in the hands of my friends,” she said. “I shall not leave the house.”
The Democratic candidate won by 8,000 votes, and she would become the first women elected governor in the United States.
An examination of this glass-ceiling smashing by a St. Joseph-born woman takes on a new significance during the centennial year of the 19th Amendment’s ratification. Tennessee became the 36th state to approve the constitutional provision giving women the right to vote in August 1920.
Wyoming newspapers of the day conceded that chivalry and sympathy played a role in her victory. They did not hint at the designs Nellie Ross might have had.
“She made it sound like she was a grieving, self-sacrificing widow who was doing this in honor of her husband’s legacy and to help the Democratic Party. I’m sure that was true,” Dr. Teva J. Scheer, author of a biography about Ross, told the St. Joseph News-Press.
“Also, as her brother wrote to his wife, ‘Nobody ever wanted this more.’ Nellie was always ambitious.”
Scheer spent time in St. Joseph while writing the book “Governor Lady” about the life of Nellie Ross. It follows her from a girlhood in rural Andrew County through 101 years of an eventful life.
While the subject of this historical first, plus another one as first female director of the U.S. Mint, serving there for 20 years, Ross barely registers among pioneering women in American political life.
The author has a theory on why she might have been overlooked.
“Eleanor Roosevelt couldn’t stand her,” Scheer said.
This runs counter to much of the historical view of the time. The first lady of President Franklin D. Roosevelt had a reputation for championing causes that bettered the lives of Americans. She deserved praise, Scheer said, but Mrs. Roosevelt, a review of her letters showed, was not without a venal side.
The two women whose writings most influenced the history of that period were Mary Dewson and Mrs. Roosevelt, and neither of them cared for Nellie Ross. Both had been involved in activism at the grunt level, the author said, and they believed the former governor started near the top.
“Nellie just kind of sashayed into the political scene and got all of this attention,” Scheer said. “I don’t think Nellie set out to cross (Mrs. Roosevelt). But by her very way of being, she crossed Eleanor, and that was death.”
Scheer said that Nellie Ross remained a “Victorian southern lady” throughout her life. Part of that bearing came from her upbringing in the hills north of St. Joseph.
Jeff Lewis, who grew up in this area, traces his own lineage to Samuel Johnson, the first judge in Buchanan County and the man who sold land just across the line in Andrew County to Samuel Ball Green, Nellie’s grandfather.
“You can imagine all the wagon wheels that cut into this hillside to make this road,” Lewis said, steering his car along Amazonia Road just north of Krug Park. “And what a chore it would be to haul a wagon full of goods up this steep hill in the mud.”
Nellie’s father, James Wynns Tayloe, acquired the Green plantation where Nellie Tayloe was born, on Nov. 29, 1876, from the girl’s maternal grandfather. It stood on the highest point of a hill between Maxwell Road and the Missouri River.
(Although a Green Cemetery exists on a parcel of land along Route K, Samuel Ball Johnson remains buried in a place along Amazonia Road, the marble stone still impressive on a private lot as a housing development has grown around it.)
No trace remains of the Green or Tayloe plantations, the house or the slave quarters. Nellie’s father, who Scheer described as not “that hot a breadwinner,” battled grasshoppers, crop failures and eventually a house fire.
Burdened by back taxes, Tayloe moved the family to Miltonvale, Kansas, a town laid out by Milton Tootle of St. Joseph.
“When I see backhoes out here digging, I’ll always come around and look in the dirt, just to see if I can see an old foundation,” Lewis said. “Nellie Tayloe, she moved out of the area, that’s why she’s forgotten. But she was remembered up on that hill on Maxwell Road until the early 1900s.”
Nellie Ross died in 1977 and rests eternally next to her husband in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
“If William had lived, she never would have sought the limelight like this. But once William was gone, there was nothing to stop her from moving into an ambitious position,” Scheer said.