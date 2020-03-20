Larry Flinchpaugh believes a free country ought to find itself free to accept a variety of thoughts. He accepts that some will reduce these thoughts to the work of conspiracy theorists. That’s how the nice people refer to it.
“Those not so nice will call you a ‘conspiracy nut,’” the St. Joseph man writes in his latest book, “As I See It: Our Nation’s Health.”
Flinchpaugh, author of a number of books ranging from presidential fiction to St. Joseph history to a compilation of a soldier’s Civil War letters, chose this volume to explore a long list of topics that have weighed on him regarding American systems and institutions.
“I feel like the person who’s never been religious and they finally got religious,” he said. “They want everybody to believe just like they do, but nobody’s listening.”
A native of St. Joseph and 1957 graduate of Central High School, later to work in Oklahoma and California for energy-related companies, Flinchpaugh focuses a great deal of this book on the nation’s banking institutions.
He regards the Federal Reserve Bank as an unconstitutional entity, saying it charges taxpayers interest for printing and loaning them their own money. In this sense, the debt incurred can never be paid.
“Our (monetary) system right now is unconstitutional,” Flinchpaugh said. “It’s fiat money. It’s not backed by gold or silver.”
Such a system, he said, allows inflation to be determined on a whim.
“Whatever money you’ve got in your pocket, if the government prints double the money in circulation, you’ve got half that money in your pocket,” the author said in an interview.
Flinchpaugh also fears the nation’s recent flirtation with socialist agendas. He notes the citations of some European countries as successful with their socialism neglect to point their high taxes. “Plus,” he said, “they’re not trying to be the policemen of the world.”
An octogenarian, the author said this will likely be his last book. It is available at www.amazon.com/books. He hopes it has some historical value.
“Maybe 100 years or so from now, a family genealogist will enjoy reading about what it was like to live in the 1939 to 2020 time period,” he said.
And the author concedes not every person will agree with his ideas.
“I’m not asking them to change anything. I want them to respect my views,” Flinchpaugh said. “I just think differently.”