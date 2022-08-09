A St. Joseph artist is putting the finishing touches on a project dedicated to local firefighters, which will be unveiled on Saturday.
Eric Fuson, who serves as the executive director of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, is finalizing a sculpture that will be presented at the St. Joseph’s Firefighter Memorial.
The statue will portray a firefighter standing tall in full uniform, with additional statues that will replicate firefighters' turnout gear boots.
Fuson said this idea has been generating for a while, and he finally decided on the direction he wanted to go with the new sculpture.
“I started off with just one big statue and that kind of turned into something else,” he said. "I ended up talking to a few firefighters and they kind of had ideas of what they wanted and how they wanted it to look. As an artist, you start doing some sketches and creating little mockups, which is how I came up with the idea.”
The sculpture has been in progress for nearly two years now, and Fuson said it is a good way to show how art is a part of society.
“Art is kind of everywhere, and it's a lot deeper in our lives than people realize,” he said. “From the clothing that we wear in the cars that we drive, it's everywhere.”
The unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. this Saturday at 3202 Faraon St., where Fire Station 9 is located.
