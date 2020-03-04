While there are more jobs in the St. Joseph area today than a decade ago, there are fewer residents filling them.
Since 2010, the St. Joseph Metropolitan Statistical Area has seen a variety of changes from a decrease in labor force to an increase in commuters. The MSA consists of four counties: Buchanan, DeKalb, Andrew and Doniphan. The labor force in those counties has decreased from 66,122 in 2010 to 63,496 in 2019.
However, Brad Lau, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce vice president, said the MSA labor force doesn’t represent the number of employees in St. Joseph due to the high amount of commuters.
“It doesn’t reflect the amount of people that might be living outside of our MSA and are driving into St. Joseph to work, it’s strictly those that live within our MSA,” Lau said.
From 2010 to 2015, the number of commuters from the Kansas City area increased by 42%, from 1,818 to 2,584. The overall number of commuters from Northwest Missouri, Northeast Kansas and Kansas City is 5,478.
“We’d love to have them living in the St. Joseph area, primarily because then they’re engaged with the community and working here,” Lau said.
Lau said it’s unrealistic to think all of the commuting employees would move to St. Joseph, and some companies, including Altec, want rural commuters.
“We have a large rural workforce that drives into the area and our employers are very satisfied with that because of the rural work ethic,” Lau said.
Labor has been a key issue for all employers in St. Joseph because of the tight labor force of available skilled workers.
The number of unemployed individuals in the St. Joseph MSA decreased from 5,941 in 2010 to 1,950 currently.
“While the labor force total number decreased, there are far more people working now than there were in 2010,” Lau said.
While the labor force decreased, the number of people employed in the St. Joseph MSA has increased from 60,181 in 2010 to 61,546 in 2019.
The chamber and employers across St. Joseph have spent a large amount of time targeting high school students through internships and apprenticeship programs.
“It’s getting them to recognize what we have from an employment standpoint that when they graduate from high school they work at a local company versus going to another community,” Lau said.
Mosaic Life Care is the largest employer in St. Joseph with 4,072 employees and has been impacted by the tight labor market. Becky Kendrick, Mosaic’s manager for talent acquisition and retention, said they’ve had to increase their competitiveness.
“Mosaic has become more aggressive in our outreach to candidates through social media campaigns, advertising on different job board than we have in the past and holding on-site interviews and career fairs,” Kendrick said.
The majority of employers have worked to raise wages to be at the same level of employers across the state.
“The average annual wage has significantly increased for Buchanan County, and we were third in the state over the last decade of wage growth because of that competitive nature,” Lau said.
The chamber plans to continuing working with local businesses to grow the labor base and attract individuals to work and stay in St. Joseph.