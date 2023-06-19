Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane speaks on Monday. As superintendent of public affairs for the 139th Airlift Wing based at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Crane manages various media about the 139th and their C-130-H Hercules planes.
In this October 2022 photo, a 139th Airlift Wing C-130-H Hercules airplane is pictured. Its four-bladed propellers, which fit each of its four engines, are less efficient than an eight-bladed upgrade that is competitively available.
Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense
Members of the German army work with U.S. Air National Guard troops as they prepare to jump from a C-130 Hercules airplane during the Air Defender ‘23 exercise that is being held throughout Germany.
Members of the German army work with U.S. Air National Guard troops as they prepare to jump from a C-130 Hercules airplane during the Air Defender '23 exercise that is being held throughout Germany.
Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense
Members of the German army work with U.S. Air National Guard troops as they prepare to jump from a C-130 Hercules airplane during the Air Defender ‘23 exercise that is being held throughout Germany.
Members of the German army work with U.S. Air National Guard troops as they prepare to jump from a C-130 Hercules airplane during the Air Defender '23 exercise that is being held throughout Germany.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane speaks on Monday. As superintendent of public affairs for the 139th Airlift Wing based at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Crane manages various media about the 139th and their C-130-H Hercules planes.
File photo | News-Press NOW
In this October 2022 photo, a 139th Airlift Wing C-130-H Hercules airplane is pictured. Its four-bladed propellers, which fit each of its four engines, are less efficient than an eight-bladed upgrade that is competitively available.
As the largest aerial battle simulation in history plays out, the 139th Airlift Wing has been called to duty.
Capt. Lamont Wood, Missouri Air National Guard, commands a detachment of airmen from Rosecrans Air National Guard base, including one C-130-H Hercules. For about a month, they have been grouped with troops from all over the country and soldiers from U.S. NATO allies, like Germany, which is hosting Exercise Air Defender 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.