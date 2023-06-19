Paratroopers

As the largest aerial battle simulation in history plays out, the 139th Airlift Wing has been called to duty.

Capt. Lamont Wood, Missouri Air National Guard, commands a detachment of airmen from Rosecrans Air National Guard base, including one C-130-H Hercules. For about a month, they have been grouped with troops from all over the country and soldiers from U.S. NATO allies, like Germany, which is hosting Exercise Air Defender 2023.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.