Recent actions to roll back environmental regulations at the federal level have been a controversial subject nationally, but a change made last year has lead to lower-than-expected sewer rate increases in St. Joseph.
The Trump Administration has made it easier for cities to renegotiate terms with the Environmental Protection Agency involving mandated environmental protection projects, according to St. Joseph city leaders.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said the most significant change for the city actually took place a year ago, after months of negotiations, when the Department of Natural Resources and EPA agreed to allow St. Joseph an extension on the deadline for a series of expensive projects aimed at keeping wastewater from getting into the river. They also allowed the city to prioritize which projects should happen first.
“Our priorities were ‘We need to make sure we spend a lot of time and attention on maintaining our collection system and maintaining our plant. We’ve got to get those things done,’ and then we said ‘Give us a little bit more time and we’ll start working on some future environmental issues,’” Clements said.
He said the “stars aligned” when federal changes and new leadership in the State of Missouri led to St. Joseph being the first city in the state to renegotiate its agreements.
“So, we were able to put together some really nice changes that really kind of led the way here in Missouri,” Clements said.
The city has been making its way through the first phase of a long-term control plan, a massive effort to eliminate wastewater overflows into the Missouri River caused by heavy rain events that flood the combined sewer pipes under the city. Recently, the fifth of nine projects in the first phase, the $53 million Blacksnake Creek project, was completed. That project saw a tunnel built from the river to an area near Second Harvest Food Bank on St. Joseph Avenue that will, eventually, guide the Blacksnake Creek underground into the river in order to avoid creek water overflow during heavy rains.
The next portion would involve upgrades at the water protection facility, but the city now can begin that project at a slower pace. Clements said the new, more-lax regulations mean sewer customers likely will see lower-than-planned rate increases.
“In this fiscal year, we would have had to start hiring our engineering companies to start beginning the design of the balance of our nine projects,” Clements said. “The benefit of that is, rates will not have to be increase to come up with the money to start playing for the design and, ultimately, the construction of those jobs down the road.”
One of the biggest reliefs, according to Clements, was that the new agreement no longer includes the mandate for a second phase that would involve an estimated $300 million deep underground storage tunnel to be built in order store any excess stormwater mixed with raw sewage.
That project was removed and the city was given the option to again look at the situation after the first is complete to see if less expensive alternatives will be available.
The changes have been controversial due to the fact that they do mean more raw sewage will be released into the river for a longer portion of time. However, Clements said the projects still will be done, but at a pace more acceptable based on the “limitations of the community.”
“Nobody in the Trump Administration or the EPA is saying ‘You don’t have to be a good environmental steward,’” Clements said. “They’re just saying, ‘We want to allow you more time and more flexibility to get there.’”
According to Clements, during an overflow event, where the mix of stormwater, creek water and untreated sewage becomes too much for the system and has to be released into the river, only one-tenth of 1% of that mix is sewage. He said prioritizing upgrades at the plant to contain more contaminants will not only allow for needed maintenance, but actually will have more of a positive impact on
environmental protection.
The original plan was expected to cost $152 million for the first phase, which was to be completed by 2029. The new agreement extends that deadline to 2036 and allows the City an “off ramp” to explore newer technology and techniques which might save money.