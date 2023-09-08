For the 10th year, St. Joe Pride is hitting Downtown this weekend, offering up plenty of food and fun for the community.
The two-day event goes from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and from 3-10 p.m. on Saturday at Felix Street Square.
While June is officially Pride Month, the nine-person St. Joseph Pride Board realized that moving the date back would draw the biggest crowd.
"We used to do it in June," said Kenny Crawford, president of the St. Joseph Pride board. "The St. Joe Pride is not nearly as large as some of the parades in Missouri. We could not compete with Columbia, Saint Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. So we decided to move our to September, and it's worked out great."
The two-day event features approximately 50 vendors.
"We've got food vendors, we've got vendors who are selling artwork and just all kinds of vendors," Crawford said. "We're very excited about that."
Both days are full of various entertainment.
"We start out with our opening ceremony tonight at 6," Crawford said. "We have entertainment then starting at 7. We have our drag show starting too at 8, and it goes from 8 to 10. Then (Saturday) we have entertainment. (Saturday) we have entertainment clear up until we have our parade at 5 p.m., which will go down Faraon Street to Eighth Street and then come down and Felix and end up here at the park."
In recent years, St. Joe Pride has been a highly-attended event. Expectations are that this year will be no exception.
"Last year, on Friday night and Saturday night, both during the drag shows, we packed the park," Crawford said. "It was almost impossible to count, but we counted at least 500 to 700 people last year. I just hope people come out. It's going to be beautiful weather this weekend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.