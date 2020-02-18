St Joe Hydro is beginning to see an increase in business as more medical marijuana licenses are receiving approval.
The store is the only one in St. Joseph that sells medical growing equipment and focused on the method of hydroponics for growing plants.
Chris Nigh, co-owner, said because they’re the only place between St. Joseph and Kansas City, they have residents from all across Northwest Missouri.
“Whenever the decisions came out about medical marijuana, there were definitely more people coming in and it’s just a little bit more every month,” Nigh said.
Nigh said they get customers who’ve been growing for years, but more commonly they have people needing help at the beginning of the growing process.
“Most of the time people want tent set-ups and getting tent enclosures with the LED lights or high-pressure sodium,” Nigh said.
St Joe Hydro offers services in-home and at the store for people having difficulties in the beginning stages.
“Usually people try too hard and they mess it up by putting too much water, nutrients and too much light next to them because you just kind of have to let them do their thing,” Nigh said.
Nigh said there are options of starting out using seeds or a clone, which is a starter plant.
“There’s two different processes, the veg and the flower stage and usually it takes about a month in the veg and two months in the flower stage before it’s fully grown,” Nigh said.
St Joe Hydro recently had a certification event and has another one on March 7 at 302 Illinois Ave.
“The physician certification is $50, patient card is $25 and then another $100 if you want to cultivate,” Nigh said.
Nigh said the process is pretty simple, but people can also go online at weedcerts.com and pre-register.
“After you get there they throw an iPad in your hand and get a questionnaire for the doctors so it’s set-up for when you talk to the doctor and they set you up with the entire thing before you leave,” Nigh said.
Missouri residents also have to go through a questionnaire with the state and then individuals meet with the doctor, who gives out the certification.
“The only thing you have to wait on is the approval to come back from the state and if it’s a denial it’s a miswording somewhere and it gets fixed pretty quick,” Nigh said.
Nigh said St Joe Hydro is very supportive of people wanting to get medical licenses approved, but they don’t support initiative 128. The initiative’s goal is to legalize recreational marijuana use in Missouri for adults 21 and older.
The initiative would support larger businesses, but not the smaller ones, like St Joe Hydro, Nigh said.
Nigh said they plan on setting up a certification event once every month at various locations throughout St. Joseph and expect to see even more of an increase in business after each event.