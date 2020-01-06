The St. Joe Frontier Casino opened land base on Dec. 27th, and it just opened the buffet on Friday. This comes after an extensive remodel due to the damage from flooding last spring.
General Manager Mike Tanburelli reflected on the amount of change since the disaster.
“It doesn’t even look like what was here before. Everything’s been gutted after the flood. I mean, there was four feet of water in here. And we just gutted the whole property and started new — so it’s beautiful,” Tamburelli said.
The buffet will offer different meals every night including prime rib, steak and seafood nights.
Tamburelli is also excited for the new Fireside Sports Bar and Grill and what it has to offer.
“(It) features 34 TVs and serves food appetizers, burgers and wraps,” Tamburelli said.
He explained that the bar will be open for all major sporting events including the college championship game next Monday.
The remodel also includes an updated ballroom, which Tamburelli is hoping will bring in more events. Across from the ballroom is a brand new coffee shop called Jo’s Coffee that serves Starbucks coffee.
They are also taking preventative measures to reduce the chance of future flooding.
“We’re ordering a unit called Tiger Dam that goes around the property, and it’s going to be four feet high filled with water. This is going to prevent water from getting into the building,” Tamburelli said.
Tamburelli is confident that the remodel and new additions will bring in larger crowds in the future.