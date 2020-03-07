On Sunday, the inevitable will happen and clocks will spring forward an hour.
When the clock strikes 2 a.m., it actually will become 3 a.m. for most states across the nation, including Missouri, as we return to daylight saving time.
The idea of this time change originally was proposed to save fuel during World War I.
In 1967, Hawaii was the first state to do away with the time change because of its location near the equator. A year later, most of Arizona began honoring the Uniform Time Act of 1966.
And it’s possible other states may go the same way.
In January, the Missouri House approved daylight saving as New Standard Time Pact. However, it will only go in effect if 19 other states adopt DST as their new standard time.
Seven out of 10 Americans do not want to change their clocks, according to the Associated Press.
While many don’t like to lose an extra hour of sleep, there are benefits to the time change.
Crime rates are often lower and so are traffic incidents because there are more hours of daylight in the evening. Electric bills and use of appliances also drop with more natural light available.
And the time change provides an important reminder to take care of a safety issue.
“It’s a good idea this time a year to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors,” said Mindy Andrasevits, am inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department. “There’s also a red test or reset button. You can push it and it should sound the alarm. If a sound is heard when you release the button, that means that batteries are good.”
Missouri will return to standard time on Nov. 1.