The popularization of sports gambling has changed the way many Americans view their favorite sports, but it’s also left many Missourians longing for an easy way to get in on the action.
The ability to open up an app like DraftKings or FanDuel and place money on a spread has given fans a reason to tune in. Now, fans can be personally involved in matchups they’d otherwise have no reason to root for anyone.
The problem for St. Joseph residents is that they can’t do it from home.
Sports betting is legal in more than 30 states as well as in Washington D.C. but not in Missouri. Missouri is one of four states, along with Maine, North Dakota and South Carolina, to have proposed legislation but still no legalized sports gambling.
While the topic has been discussed through legislation, things have stalled from there, something that isn’t exactly uncommon for Missouri, according to a former representative.
“From my experience, there’s a lot of issues that come into the General Assembly in Jefferson City,” said former state Rep. Pat Conway of St. Joseph. “We’re seldom in the top half of the states who take action on those natures. There’s been a tendency in the General Assembly to slow roll a lot of things. Obviously sports wagering is one of them.”
While some do gamble occasionally on games they attend, others save their money for big moments.
“I don’t gamble often,” said Kentrae Ellis, a Missouri Western State University student. “I will dabble in championships. Those are the biggest mistakes that rookie bettors make.”
For now, anyone that wants to get in on the fun has to get creative. What makes it a little easier is that all eight states that border Missouri — Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennessee — have legalized sports betting.
Between St. Louis and Kansas City, the state of Missouri houses many professional teams, including the Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City SC, the Chiefs and the Royals. With both major cities being near the state border, fans can drive only a few miles out of their way, go place bets and head to the game.
In a way, this could be slowing down the push to get the law passed in Missouri.
“When those two major metropolitan areas have the option of going to another state to make a sports wager if you want to,” Conway said. “It may not be pressing the legislature hard enough or to the extend where they’re going to take certain specific actions.”
While the effort has been made to get sports betting discussed in Jefferson City, whether or not the motion goes any further anytime soon is unclear.
“Most of the people who have been following sports wagering understand that it has obstacles to overcome,” Conway said. “There has been some circuit court decisions that have said the machines are not legal. It hasn’t been appealed. Until the appellate court rules one way or another, the Gaming Commission’s hands are somewhat tied.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.