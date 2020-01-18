An upcoming aquatic feature at St. Joseph’s Hyde Park is expected to be the next phase of updates in the area.
This week, the City Council saw a “fly through” 3-D rendering of what the splash pad would look like, presented by designers Ellison Auxier Architects.
The $1.8 million pad would feature a large leaf design, stumps and acorns to pay tribute to the park’s Liberty Oak that fell in 2016.
Water would spray from the ground and play hoses and buckets of water suspended in a man-made oak tree would dump onto those playing below.
Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Chuck Kempf said the city is excited to add the feature, and he expects the public to enjoy it.
“This is something that we want to add to the inventory of parks programming in the city,” Kempf said. “We don’t have a splash park, but we’ve had a lot of people over the last few years who have really indicated that they would like to have one. We have people telling us that they’re driving to Atchison and Kansas City and other places just to go to splash parks and how much (they) enjoy them.”
In 2017, the public was invited to several meetings to tell city staff what they would like to see happen at Hyde. That same year, the baseball complex at Hyde was completed, marking phase one of a master plan to upgrade the entire park.
Citizens were interested in a water feature to replace the now demolished Hyde Pool. Out of 1,064 who were surveyed, 609 were interested in a combination splash park with a pool.
The current plan is for the splash pad to be free to use during its open hours.
Kempf said the addition of a low-depth pool near the splash pad could be a future phase of the project.
“I believe that that particular part of this aquatic would be free,” Kempf said. “We are talking about, at the end of the CIP cycle if the funding is available, to add to this up where the old pool was out, a body of water.”
He said that pool could be more of an “activity pool” than a “swimming pool,” and it likely would not be free.
“It’ll be more of a traditional swimming feature, and that would be fee-based,” Kempf said. “Geographically, they’re going to be sitting side-by-side and there will be some ability for people who want to use those to go back and forth.”
Kempf said the splash pad would be able to be opened more days in the year than a traditional swimming pool.
Construction could begin this July and, while there is no official opening date yet, the city said the park could be open by the spring of 2021.