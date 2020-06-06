A contract to begin work on a major water feature at Hyde Park was approved this week, and work is expected to begin this summer.

The Hyde Park Splash Pad, or Splash Park, is a Capital Improvements Program project that began with public input back in 2017. It will involve an aquatic play structure that shoots water from the ground and dumps it from artificial trees.

The splash pad is planned to be built near where the old swimming pool was, partially in the parking lot. It would be fenced in and shade structures, restrooms, dry play structures and other leisure amenities will be included.

On Monday, the City Council approved a $1.54 million contract with Lawhon Construction Co. to do the work. They were the lowest of seven bidders.

The new feature will be designed in a way as to honor the original Liberty Tree that stood in the park and eventually fell in 2016. The bur oak was more than 200 years old.

“There was a lot of thought, a lot of creativity put into the design of this,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Chuck Kempf said. “We’re going to have the splash area look like an oak leaf. We were trying to kind of recognize the loss of the Liberty Tree that we had in Hyde Park.”

The park also will see faux stumps that children can play on and manmade “oaks” that will dump water.

Kemp said the project is currently in a phase of acquiring materials, and construction may not begin for a couple of months.

“I signed the Notice to Proceed this morning, which kind of gets the ball rolling,” Kempf said on Friday. “That will kind of kick off what they’ll be able to start doing.”

He said parking spaces will be built to make up for spaces that will be lost to the new pad, but the park should end up with more spaces than it started with.

Kemp said the splash park, which will have no standing water to cause drowning concerns, will be a more relaxing opportunity for parents and guardians who take children to play.

“I’m excited about it. We have a lot of people who are excited,” Kempf said. “A lot of young families are excited about it, it gives an opportunity for them to have an aquatic option in town.”

The project is the next step in the renovation of the park after the baseball fields were competed in 2017. It is a two-part phase of the project that will also likely see a zero-depth entry pool and other amenities in the area.

The budget for both parts — the splash pad and the next feature in that area of the park — is set at $2.5 million, with the possibility of an extra $500,000 if other CIP projects come in under budget.

Kemp said the splash pad should be open next spring and will be free to use during open hours.