Spirit Halloween is returning to St. Joseph for the 2020 Halloween season.
Last year, the seasonal chain did not open a store in St. Joseph after it couldn't find a suitable location.
The store will open this Saturday, Aug. 15, at The Shoppes at North Village, 5201 N. Belt Highway, in the spot formerly occupied by Roz & Ali.
Nationwide, the Halloween retailer is opening 1,400 locations nationwide despite rumors Spirit Halloween would keep all stores shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are passionate about Halloween and are fully committed to returning with a full fleet of stores because our guests share our passion,” Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO, said in a press release.
To ensure employee and customer safety, the retailer is implementing several safety measures, including all guests and associates wearing protective face coverings, social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations at the entry of all stores, plastic shields around all registers, increased disinfecting of high-touch surface areas and employee screenings.