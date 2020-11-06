Spire is offering new financial assistance options for Missouri customers who’ve been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The natural gas provider is offering up to $400 in assistance for Missouri customers who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss and have an outstanding balance on their Spire account.
Spire will begin accepting applications for the program the week of Nov. 9.
When qualified, active Missouri residential customers are enrolled in the program and they automatically receive a $100 credit toward their past due balance. Over the duration of the program, customers can receive up to an additional $300 matched, dollar-for-dollar, when they make payments to reduce their past due balance. There is no income cap for the program, but customers must complete an application and show that they’ve sustained a loss of income or job any time after March 1, 2020, as a direct result of the pandemic. The program runs through March 31, 2021, or until funds are exhausted.
In addition to its existing 12-month payment plan option, Spire now offers an 18-month payment plan for customers impacted by the pandemic. Customers can enroll by paying 10% of their past-due balance.
To apply or learn more about the new program, visit SpireEnergy.com/Assistance.