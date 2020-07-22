Natural gas provider Spire is expanding its energy assistance to limited-income customers through September.
In April, Spire started the assistance program for customers from 0% to 135% of the federal poverty level, but company officials also started to look at the 136% to 185% that weren't eligible for assistance.
Adriane Yates, director of customer business services, said Spire wanted to be able to help as many residents as possible who are struggling to pay the bills.
"We're committed that our customers have access to safe and reliable natural gas and so many people were struggling to make ends meet and some for the first time," Yates said.
Starting on July 18, customers earning from 0 to 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for assistance on utility bills and can receive a one-time $100 credit. Customers will not have to pay back the credit.
Spire partnered with the United Way for the application process to make it simple and easy to figure out eligibility requirements.
"Since the expansion we've noticed a big upswing in the applications, which is great, and we encourage anyone who applied a month ago and got declined to apply again because of the changes," Yates said.
Spire has funds available to help thousands of customers in Missouri. More than 2,000 customers have applied since the expansion of the program, and Yates hoped thousands more could be helped in the next several weeks.
"It was a little surprising at first with the influx in applications of just how many people in our communities were struggling to make ends meet," Yates said.
At the end of September, Yates said Spire will take another look at the program and figure out what more it can to help Missouri residents.
"I do think we'll exhaust our funds or get really close by the end of September, which is great because that's what we want to do, and we'll take a look at other options," Yates said.
To apply for Spire energy assistance, go to www.spireenergy.com/relief.