Amid rising inflation, consumers nationwide are now facing increased prices for a wide variety of goods.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains at the same time that many households had more to spend from government stimulus funds, increased savings and rising incomes. The economy is now seeing the effects, with significantly higher prices for goods like cars and home appliances due to low supply and heightened demand.
One of the factors contributing to inflation in the price of goods is lower spending on services during the pandemic. Service-based industries like transportation, lodging, restaurants and entertainment venues have seen weakened demand due to consumer concerns about exposure to COVID-19. Dollars that might have gone toward services have increasingly flowed to durable goods instead.
For example, many households sought out substitutes when services were restricted, like home exercise equipment for fitness or consumer electronics for entertainment. Others took rising wages and money saved from forgoing trips, performances and restaurant meals and used it for big-ticket purchases like cars, furniture and technology.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows how spending between goods and services has differed during the pandemic. Both categories saw sharp declines in spending in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns in March and April 2020.
But while both categories have since bounced back over time, the growth in spending on durable goods has increased at a much faster rate. Spending on durable goods is now 32.7% higher than it was at the beginning of 2019, while spending on services is up only 7.7% over the same span.
The divergence between increased spending on durable goods and decreased spending on services in 2020 was apparent nationwide, but the magnitude of these trends varied by state. States with lower drops in spending on services included Mountain West locations like Idaho, Montana and Arizona, where COVID outbreaks did not appear until later than many parts of the country and residents may have been more inclined to spend as usual.
Missouri ranks at 23 with a 6.1% change in services spending from 2019 to 2020. That amounts to a change of about $10 million in spending on services from 2019 to 2020. It also saw a 7.6% increase in durable goods spending, totaling about a $1.96 million increase.
Some service industry employees like Grant Cook, who works as a waiter, said while their businesses took a hit during the pandemic, they are either coming back or have returned in full force.
“I think we’ve seen a lot of restaurants completely turn it back around during the past year. I know we took it on the pants for a while, but I think we’ve recovered nicely,” he said.
In contrast, states with the biggest drop in service spending included remote locations like Alaska and Hawaii, where residents who pay large amounts to travel in normal years were unable to do so during COVID. Other states like New York, Massachusetts and California also saw large drops due to significant COVID outbreaks and stringent public health restrictions affecting businesses like restaurants and entertainment venues.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. To determine the states with the largest drop in services spending during COVID-19, researchers at Smartest Dollar calculated the percentage
change in household consumption expenditures for services from 2019 to 2020. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater total decrease in services spending was ranked higher. Services spending includes health care services, recreation services, food services, accommodations, financial services, and insurance, among others. Durable goods spending includes things like appliances, home furnishings, outdoor equipment, electronics, sporting goods, and vehicles.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed
to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.