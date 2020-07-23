Governor Mike Parson announced a special session to happen next week. This comes as statistics coming out of Kansas City show that homicides are up 35% from 2019 and in St. Louis County, aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 19%.
The special session will address violent crime in urban areas like Kansas City and St. Louis. But Parson said the crime is affecting more than just those places.
“Violent crime is not just a St. Louis and Kansas City problem. It is a Missouri problem and we cannot wait until next session to address it," Parson said.
Sergeant Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said that they are usually involved in violent crime when it comes to Kansas City as an outside agent..
“We see our share of violent crime, we're called in all the time to assist in officer-involved shootings, or other things -- violent crime, murders. We offer our investigative help with a lot of those cases,” Angle said.
Angle said the most important thing they do is monitor major roadways, especially those coming from urban areas being affected by the wave of violent crime.
“We interdict all kinds of things on those major roads … all criminal activity felons, people transporting weapons, drugs, all kinds of threats and our officers are out finding those things on traffic stops,” he said.
Angle said that any additional tools to help them control crime in the state and give prosecutors more tools to charge violent crime, will help them prevent people in the community from being victimized.
“Anytime there can be more tools or more laws passed to give us more ability to do our jobs, obviously, that’s good for us. It gives us more tools in our tool box,” he said.
The special session will begin on Monday, July 27, to focus on amending state statutes related to violent crime. More information on changes being discussed see the press release here.