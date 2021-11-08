top story
Special response team on scene of South 11th Street
- News-Press NOW
-
- Updated
- 0
Law enforcement is blocking South 11th Street near Messanie Street. The special response team is out with an armored vehicle.
It is unclear what the reason for their presence is. A megaphone is being used to communicate with someone in a home.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details become available.
