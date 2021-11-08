Special response team on scene of South 11th Street
Morgan Riddell | News-Press NOW
Law enforcement is blocking South 11th Street near Messanie Street. The special response team is out with an armored vehicle.
 
It is unclear what the reason for their presence is. A megaphone is being used to communicate with someone in a home.
 
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details become available.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.