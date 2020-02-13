A jail guard at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail has been terminated following abuse allegations at the facility.
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark confirmed the firing of Keven Jaques Thursday afternoon in a call to News-Press NOW.
"The guard that was involved has been terminated and reports turned over to the Daviess County prosecutor," Clark said in the email to Sarah LaRue, the mother of the allegedly abused detainee.
A search of Daviess County court records do not show any charges filed in relation to the incident as of Thursday.
In previous emails forwarded to News-Press NOW, Clark had confirmed that the guard in question was at that time under investigation and on leave.
In a response to an open records request, Daviess County Prosecutor Annie Gibson said Special Prosecutor Adam Warren has been appointed to handle the incident.
"Please be advised that I do not believe that he has any materials regarding this investigation at this time," Gibson said in an email.
According to the Livingston County website, Warren serves as the prosecuting attorney for that county.
News-Press NOW has requested video of James LaRue, the allegedly abused man, from the time in question the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Edmond Howard, the director of the facility, said any requests for information regarding the case would have to be sent to Gibson.
"I apologize for the confusion, I'm not sure why Mr. Howard directed you to my office," Gibson said in response to the records request. "My understanding is that this is an active investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, and is not subject to a sunshine request."
James LaRue is in jail following two guilty pleas, one for misdemeanor assault and another for felony escape while under arrest. Sarah LaRue alleges her son was put on suicide watch, had food withheld and was pepper sprayed while naked while at the facility.
Clark confirmed in the email chain with Sarah LaRue that James LaRue was pepper sprayed, but he denied guards withheld food. Clark also said the man removed his clothes on his own, though Sarah LaRue said her son only removed his clothes because he was being put on suicide watch and that he was never given any replacements.
News-Press NOW asked the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail administration for comment Thursday afternoon, but a representative said all available managers were out for the day.