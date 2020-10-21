Residents impacted by flooding on St. Joseph's South Side earlier this summer received some extra help Wednesday in getting their homes back in order.
Lumber, mattresses, toilets, vanities, toothpaste and other essential items were among the supplies given away at an event organized by the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. All of the items were donated by various entities, and the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, InterServ and Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook were present to help people navigate through the supplies.
“It’s around 200 homes that were in the impacted area,” United Way President Kylee Strough said. “There are some people that still need Sheetrock and sub floors, and there are some people who are ready to start thinking about mirrors and furniture.”
Wanda Thomas and her husband were provided temporary housing by the American Red Cross. She had eight feet of water in her basement on July 21.
“We had to wait 'til the water went down in the street before we could drain it out to the ditch,” Thomas said. “We sprayed all of the mold and got rid of all that, now we’re painting it. And we’re finally going to get a washing machine next week.”
She has to wait on the dryer though.
On Tuesday she hoped to receive a mattress, and while waiting she spoke highly of InterServ, the United Way and the other entities that have been helping her and her neighbors.
Strough said the giveaway also was being used to assess needs still in the community.
“The other thing we're doing today is we're meeting with every flood resident that comes in and asking what else they still need,” Strough said. “There is a definite sense of urgency to try to get working heat sources for people.”
Furnaces are still needed by many residents. Some are making do with space heaters because furnaces are a costly thing to replace.
The giveaway will continue from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Hazmat Building at 312 W. Colorado St.
Those who want to help residents on the South Side who were impacted by flooding are encouraged to reach out to the United Way with donations at 816-364-2381.