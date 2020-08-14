For South Siders who have been impacted by the flooding that happened in recent weeks help has came from their neighbors.
The community near the 7000 block of Marie Street has been hit hard by the flood and has had to remove branches and debris from Contrary Creek as well as deal with thick mud that has taken the place of grass in their yards and also intruded into their homes.
Kim Dragoo has been helping raise funds by selling T-shirts titled "South Side A-Team." She said when there is no plan B, the A-Team comes together. She is using the reference to the popular 1980s TV show to rally the community and raise money for the relief.
"It's not your city and it's not your government, it's not your leaders. It's your community and it's your neighbor. And what I seen down here was so impressive," Dragoo said.
The community experienced vandalism and damage to construction skid loaders that had been donated by two men within the community. Starting two days ago, around $1,000 has been raised to pay insurance deductibles and assist in spending for the construction equipment that was damaged.
Butch Jones, who has been collecting the cash for the fundraising, has been impressed with how much people have stepped up to help each other.
"This is our own little city down here, it has been since I was born, it will be when I'm gone, it's just a good place," Jones said. "Everybody, takes care of everybody. That's it, we all love each other."
The help was appreciated by Penny Miller, a woman who is going to be losing her home due to the flood.
"If it wasn't for the South Side people who got out here and worked we wouldn't have no chance at all," Miller said.
Miller said it has been hard for her to come back and see her house in the condition it is in now.
"When you look at it, it just seemed a few weeks ago you had your home and now you don't have one," Miller said. "It's just everything you work for all your life is gone. You can't replace anything and all the sentimental things are just gone."
The community said they are going to continue to help each other and raise money for the relief.