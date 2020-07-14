The South Side Fall Festival will not be held after all this year.
Although organizers initially announced plans in May to hold the festival as usual on the third weekend of September, the group's committee chairs met Monday night and decided to call the event off due to concerns over COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.
The majority of committee members felt the festival would be a risk to vendors and those attending, the Facebook post said. Members felt the group could not provide a safe enough environment for the 10,000 visitors a day who normally attend the festival, and sponsorship and raffle money that is needed for the event also has been slow to come in, the post said.
Gary Pettis, festival vice chair, said recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the city's health department along with input from the community, vendors and groups that help host the festival helped make the decision.
"I would add that a decision like this is never an easy one," he said. "There was a lengthy discussion on how we could best protect the community, vendors and volunteers."
This was scheduled to be the 32nd year for the festival. This year's festival and parade theme was set to be "Everyday Hero: Honoring working men and women on the front lines" in a nod to those who have continued to work critical jobs during the pandemic. Pettis said the plan is to roll that theme over to 2021 and the hope is to resume the event next September.