South Side Fall Festival bringing weekend of family fun

A beloved South Side tradition is returning this weekend to welcome fall to the St. Joseph community.
Each year on the third weekend of September, crowds gather at Hyde Park to celebrate the season, and this year is no exception, as the South Side Fall Festival gears up for its 34th year.
This year's theme is the "Ole Fashioned Carnival at Lake Contrary."
"It was a huge amusement park," said Gary Pettis, co-chair for the festival. "They got smaller and smaller and the lake got smaller and smaller, so it went away. So we're kind of honoring that theme this year. They're trying to revive and they're going to do a bunch of work down and try to get the lake going again."
The theme is going to be seen throughout the festival, primarily in the Saturday morning parade. The parade runs at 10 a.m. Saturday, stretching from King Hill plaza toward Missouri Avenue.
The parade this year will see co-grand marshals in Helen Nelson and Sue Grable.
"They're long time supporters of the South Side and the festival," Pettis said. "It's always a huge event. There's a lot of people there."
Vendors are expected to start setting up Thursday.
"I think there's 96 vendors," Pettis said. "It's a good variety of craft foods. They'll be at 20 food booths and there will be a bunch of kids activities around the rest of it."
One major question heading into the festival was whether or not the new Hyde Park bridge would be completed in time, but the project did get done with time to spare.
"That bridge is awesome," Pettis said. "The old bridge was kind of getting tattered; it was kind of iffy. We got to see a new bridge and it's very sturdy, looks nice. We're very happy."
The festival runs from noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a church service at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.