The Sound of Speed Airshow will take place the first and second day of May, and that means it’s less than two weeks away from showtime.
It is one of the loan activities that will take place on time, without delay from the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was originally scheduled back in December of 2019.
However, the pandemic will affect the event at Rosecrans Memorial Airport as people attending the show will be required to wear masks.
Captain Owen Compton is the Airshow Director at the 139th Airlift Wing, and he stopped by News-Press NOW for a live interview during KNPN’s Sunday night newscast.
“As a Air National Guard Wing here in the community, this is our opportunity to say thank you to our community and show them what we’re capable of doing,” Compton said.
The featured act is the Air Force’s Thunderbirds, but there also will be aerobatic fliers known as the Shetterly Squadron. Plus Aftershock, a 1940 Ford Truck fitted with jet engines will be driving the runway.
Rosecrans General Manager Abe Forney reminded the News-Press NOW viewers that the airshow is free to attend and tickets can be obtained online at stjairshow.com.
“(The Thunderbirds) have six aircraft, they’re the F-16 Fighting Falcon,” Forney said. “They’re going to do slow flight formations … they’re going to do some aileron rolls, they’re going to do some opposing passes.”
The last airshow in St. Joseph featured the Navy’s Blue Angels and took place in 2018. More than 70,000 people attended that weekend’s two shows.
