Many attendees of the Sound of Speed Airshow in St. Joseph knew the event was a success as soon as it started, but the USAF Thunderbirds have affirmed this by recognizing Rosecrans Memorial Airport for hosting the "Military Show Site of the Year."
Sound of Speed Deputy Director Capt. Julius Rice said this is a huge honor and added that last summer's show was made successful with good planning and one other important factor.
“They look at that community contribution and does the community want the airshow, and in their minds, St. Joe was fully behind the airshow,” Rice said. “It was one of the first events that kind of let people back out of their houses and kind of get a taste of the normal again.”
The Sound of Speed Airshow featured the Thunderbirds, a group aimed at displaying the superiority of the United States Air Force. Other acts included Aftershow, a 1940 Ford truck with jet engines and the Shetterly Squadron.
“One of my favorite performers was Kent Pietsch in the Jelly Belly, that little yellow airplane that could,” Rice said.
The recognition comes as the 139th Airlift Wing announced there will be a smaller airshow taking place in mid-July at Rosecrans.
“We’re going to have a bunch of World War II Bombers and warbirds flying in,” Rice said. “We’ll have Doc, the big B-29 from Wichita, we’ll have the Texas Raiders B-17.”
Paid rides will be available and more information will be announced in coming months.
The next big airshow in St. Joseph likely will happen in the summer of 2024. Normally the 139th likes to have a military open house airshow every three years.
“It's kind of hard to have an airshow without a runway, so we’re going to have to postpone that one extra year,” Rice said.
A runway construction project is scheduled for 2023, and it coincides with the base’s continual movement toward the north end of Rosecrans.
During the 2021 airshow, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph raised about $6,000 in donations. The show itself was free to attend and donating to the United Way was optional.
The wing is a major economic contributor to St. Joseph. In the 2021 fiscal year, the base’s impact was $224 million to area communities. This includes construction, capital investment projects, operation, maintenance, the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and salaries, among other things.
