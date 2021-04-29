The Sound of Speed Airshow is taking place this weekend at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The 139th Airlift Wing, City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County all partnered for the airshow this weekend.
The City of St. Joseph issued a press release on Thursday that masks will be required at the airshow.
According to the release, "Since the 139th Airlift Wing is a federal military installation and, as such, subject to the Executive Order signed January 20, 2021 ordering masks to be worn on all federal property until directed otherwise by the Executive Department and Department of Defense."
So even though the event is outdoors, masks will be mandatory on the property for COVID-19 protocols.
General admission tickets can be downloaded at stjairshow.com and anyone is welcome to come out to the open house featuring all types of planes and helicopters.
The airshow also will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and their flight will take place on Saturday morning, weather permitting.
All ticket, guest and show info can be found on stjairshow.com.
