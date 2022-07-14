The Sound of Speed Airshow’s Warbird Fly-In takes place all weekend with the event kicking off Thursday as the five featured planes circled the city.
The B-29 “Doc,” B-25 “Mitchell,” B-17 “Texas Raiders,” SNJ-5 Texan and SB2C Helldiver will sit on the runway at Rosecrans Memorial Airport through Sunday.
B-25 Pilot Tom Ewing is part of the experimental aircraft association.
"We do this to honor the World War II heroes that came back and changed the world for those of us that get to enjoy it now," Ewing said.
Tickets for the show at Rosecrans Memorial Airport can be purchased at stjairshow.com or the gate, with the online price including a discount. Online ticket purchases are available until noon Sunday. The gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. daily, and people don't need to arrive early like at previous airshows that featured the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels.
Four of the five Warbirds will be giving rides to the public between Friday and Sunday, which cost between $380 and $1,500, depending on the airplane and seat selected. To learn more, go to stjairshow.com/rides.
Rides on the B-29 last about 30 minutes, with the whole experience taking about 90 minutes. Rides on the B-17 are about 20 minutes.
News-Press NOW was able to go up in the B-25 “Mitchell” on Thursday afternoon for a media flight. It’s a twin-engine, twin-tailed aircraft that is named after General Billy Mitchell. The B-25 was used by every branch of the military.
Perhaps the most significant moment in the B-25’s history came when 16 of them were a part of Doolittle's Raiders. Capt. Ted Lawson told the story in the book “30 Seconds Over Tokyo.”
"They took off from the carrier deck of the Hornet and Jimmy Doolittle was the lead pilot ... a lot of people know that they didn't do a lot of damage, the rest of the story — the Japanese promised their population that they never be attacked and next thing you see is a B-25 coming over, dropping bombs over Tokyo," Ewing said. "Essentially it drew the Japanese further and further out."
The mission raised America's wartime morale and it was the U.S. military’s response to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The B-25 at this Sound of Speed Airshow Warbird Fly-in was featured in the movie “Catch 22.” It was a bomber in the movie named the “Berlin Express,” and that signage has been restored to the aircraft.
