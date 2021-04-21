A fundraiser to provide scholarships for high school students in St. Joseph is set for May 1 along with the Sound of Speed Airshow.
Kickback for Cody is a nonprofit group that holds an event once a year to raise money for scholarships. This year the group will be holding a CrossFit challenge beginning at 6 a.m. at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
The 139th Airlift Wing members are excited the airport will host the event, according to Airshow Director Cpt. Owen Compton.
“It’s going to be set up amongst our static displays for the airshow,” Compton said. “They’ll be able to do this workout amongst the aircraft.”
The event honors Cody Harter, who used the call sign Snowflake. He was a C-130 loadmaster at Air National Guard based at Rosecrans Memorial Airport when he died during an apparent road rage incident that occurred in Kansas City while he was transferring lawn-care equipment back to St. Joseph on May 5, 2018.
Nicholas Webb has been charged with second-degree murder in Harter’s death and is awaiting trial this August.
Kerrie Harter, Cody’s mother, is the board chair of Kickback for Cody.
“Cody was an organ donor. I didn’t know this until Cody had died, and because of his selfless act that day 50 different lives were changed,” Harter said. “Each year we give two $1,500 scholarships to local high school students that have Cody-like qualities.”
Those qualities include loves for music performance, motocross and wrestling. This year’s recipients will be determined Friday. So far, four students have been awarded scholarships in St. Joseph from Kickback for Cody.
Brad Durham of BFit Crossfit will host the morning workout on May 1. The price is $54. To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3ampVNt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.