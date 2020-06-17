A product invented in St. Joseph will live on, only with a different name.
Quaker Oats announced on Wednesday that the name Aunt Jemima, a pancake and syrup brand known worldwide, will be retired.
“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release.
The product and its brand name came from St. Joseph, specifically from Chris L. Rutt, a newspaper editor with an entrepreneurial spirit and an ownership in the Pearl Milling Co.
He and a partner, Charles Underwood, developed the first ready mix for pancakes in 1889.
“Chris Rutt invented the Aunt Jemima pancake flour in his home in the kitchen with a couple of other guys just messing around,” said Gary Chilcote, director of the Patee House Museum, where Quaker Oats deposited a trove of Aunt Jemima memorabilia when the company left St. Joseph.
“(Rutt) came up with something that he thought would be successful, and so after a few tries, they decided to make it commercially.”
History notes that Rutt heard the song “Old Aunt Jemima” while attending a minstrel show. The song had been written in 1875 by African-American entertainer Billy Kersands.
Aunt Jemima became the name of the self-rising pancake concoction, though Rutt and Underwood did not hold onto it for long. In 1890, they sold the recipe to the R.T. Davis Milling Co., which began manufacturing the product.
The brand got a boost from its exposure at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893.
Davis also set out out to find a “living trademark,” which turned out to be a woman named Nancy Green, who did in-person promotions as Aunt Jemima but also had her image applied to countless boxes of pancake mix.
The flour mill in St. Joseph, first at Second and Edmond streets, would become the Aunt Jemima Mills in 1913. Quaker bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1926. The Quaker Oats factory on South 11th Street near Garfield Avenue became one of the largest employers in the city before closing in 2001.
The facility now houses LifeLine Foods.
At the Patee House, a second-floor exhibit includes various Aunt Jemima posters, containers and crates, and interpretive signs regarding the well-known product. It also has a rarity.
“That’s his handwritten recipe for the (flour),” Chilcote said, pointing to a paper dated November 1889 and signed by Rutt. “It’s a pretty big quantity, so you don’t want to try it on your own. But nonetheless, that was his recipe.”
Rutt, who came to St. Joseph in 1885, would eventually become managing editor of the St. Joseph News-Press. He died in 1936, age 76, and is buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
New packaging for Aunt Jemima products, absent the long-established image, will be on store shelves later this year. A new name will be forthcoming at some point after that.
In its announcement on Wednesday, Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., indicated its ongoing efforts in reaching out to diverse communities.
“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” Kroepfl said in her press release.