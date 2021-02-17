Vaccination appointments for first COVID-19 shots that were scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, at the vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center will be rescheduled to next week for Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26, at the same time.
Those scheduled to receive their second round of vaccinations Thursday and Friday are not impacted by the change.
A post on Mosaic's Facebook page indicated the delay is due to shipment issues brought on by this week's severe weather.
According to the Andrew County Health Department, the second dose mass vaccination clinic that originally was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, now will take place on Monday, Feb. 22. Health department staff will be calling to notify the 2,400 people impacted.