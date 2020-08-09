When schools integrated across the country in 1954 it didn’t go so well in most of the nation, especially in the Southern states.
There were protests, violence and demonstrations so fierce that in some cases the National Guard was brought in.
However, in St. Joseph things went smoothly by many accounts. But not everything transitioned easily for Black educators here in the city. Many lost their jobs when the Black school closed and struggled to find work elsewhere in the public school district.
Jackie Washington remembered how his father, William Y. Washington, struggled to find work after serving as principal for the all-Black Lincoln Grade School.
“When integration came, he being a Black man they really didn’t want him teaching any kids,” Washington said. “He said, ‘I’m going to do everything I can to make this go smooth.’”
The elder Washington finally was offered a job as librarian at Lafayette High School. Already holding two master’s degrees he went back to school to get a library science degree as well before accepting the job.
Women both white and Black had a rough time, too. Washington recalled. While black females ended up getting jobs, many Black male educators had to leave town for work. However, female teachers were forbidden from getting married.
“Some did anyway, secretly or otherwise,” Washington said.
There wasn’t a Black administrator in the school district until Leo Blakely became principal of Horace Mann School in the 1970s. Blakely also served as president of the St. Joseph School Board before retiring for the district in the 1990s. He currently serves on the board of directors at Missouri Western State University.