In 2015, following a Royals World Series victory, the St. Joseph School District saw more than 15% of its student base absent on the day of the team's Nov. 3’s victory parade.
Now, with a Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City today, the district, as well as private schools and Missouri Western State University, received some pressure to cancel classes for the day.
Two of those entities have acquiesced, with Missouri Western being the current outlier, choosing to keep its campus open for students despite the festivities.
“I appreciate the excitement. I appreciate the advocacy,” Missouri Western President Matthew Wilson said, smiling. “Those are all great things. In terms of cancelling classes … one of the things is that we value the education that our students are paying for, and to deprive them of that opportunity and their tuition dollars, we’re trying to balance that with the excitement of the day together with our obligation to students, whether they’re Chiefs fans, football fans or not.”
The St. Joseph School District’s decision seemed to be a bit easier, but it still was not reached without discussion.
While an estimated 800,000 people attended the Royals’ victory parade in 2015, that number is expected to be much larger for the Chiefs’ celebration, the latter having not won the Super Bowl since 1970.
“We already had multiple people asking for the opportunity to be off, and we just felt like it was the right thing to do to make sure that we were taking care of our kids and our community,” SJSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said. “We, of course, feel like education is the top priority. But if we're not going to have people in the classroom to educate or to feed our kids or to get them to school, that's a challenge. … We just hope people understand that we tried to make the best decision that we could.”
Van Zyl said data from the 2015 Royals celebration helped to guide the decision somewhat, though he understands the decision to use a snow day of sorts to allow parents and students the chance to celebrate in Kansas City may be a bit divisive.
As a result of this decision, Van Zyl said the district will need to make up every other day up until the end of the year should bad weather force another district closure.
“But that is a great opportunity for our students and our community to be able to enjoy the event,” he added. “I've enjoyed the opportunity just in this short time since they won the Super Bowl. There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of positivity generated by that.”
Meanwhile, Bishop James V. Johnston Jr. tweeted that Wednesday is officially declared a special holiday for Diocesan Catholic elementary and high schools. As a result, Catholic schools in the area also have the day off.