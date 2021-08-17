Tuesday marked the first of three days Soles for Christ will be distributing new shoes at the Civic Arena for kids who need them for when they hit the school hallways.
“In 2019, the last year we operated the program, we served over 1,200 children. We’re expecting that many, if not more, especially since we didn’t have it last year,” said Penny Adams, executive director for Soles for Christ.
The shoe distribution event will take place until Thursday, Aug. 19, with the hopes of dishing out all 2,100-plus pairs of shoes to kids who come through.
Adams has been orchestrating the shoe distribution for the last 19 years for Soles for Christ, and while she believes it’s great that children are equipped with an essential for school, she says there’s more of an underlying reason why an event like this takes place.
“It’s really to build a child’s self-esteem, get them all excited about school, and then it has a side effect that we didn’t really think about: It’s a great help for the parents. If a parent doesn’t have to buy shoes, that’s a big savings,” Adams said.
Kids were able to sit down with their siblings, if they had any, and their parent or guardian, get their feet sized and then receive shoes from volunteers based on their proper shoe size.
Plenty of kids of all ages were appreciative of the new footwear they’ll be able to sport when class is in session for those in the St. Joseph School District on Aug. 23.
“I’m really excited,” Gigi Myscofski said. “I needed a new pair of gym shoes, so I’m ready to use them.”
Erica Myscofski, Gigi’s mother, expressed her appreciation for those who put on the event that she and her family has taken part in for many years.
“I think this is wonderful. We’ve been doing it for years. We did it with our boys, and I think it’s really nice for them to be able to get a free pair of shoes for school this year,” Erica Myscofski said.
The shoe distribution event will continue at the Civic Arena through Thursday. The hours for the event are Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who still want to donate shoes for distribution at the Civic Arena can still do so by donating them at the office for Soles for Christ located at 1204 N 6th Street.
