A new center at the YWCA is giving teens a place to do their virtual learning as well as engaging in fun activities.
GRIT stands for growing, resilient, independent teens and was opened in July when the YWCA noticed teens needed a safe place to gather.
"We realized that there was a need in our community to have a place for teens to come and feel safe, have activities that help stimulate them, maybe teach them a new skill and have the opportunity to talk and get to know teens," Rachel Kretzer, family resources director for the YWCA, said.
Kretzer explained the original plan when school started was to have evening hours, however, with many students facing hybrid learning between online and in-person, a new need was realized.
"We are actually open from noon to 4 p.m. every day to offer kids a safe, quiet place where they can come log into their computer, do their virtual learning," Kretzer said. "Their parents know that they're here and that they're actually doing their homework. So, it's a win-win for the kids and the parents."
Zane Mills, who started coming to the center with a friend, shared how it's made an impact on him, especially with staying focused on schoolwork.
"There was really nobody there [at home] to guide me and make me stay on task, but when I came here that really helped," Mills said.
The center is still growing in numbers. Kretzer said they see anywhere from six to 10 kids per week and many are repeat visitors who come almost every day.
There is also an interest from students at Missouri Western State University to offer tutoring for the teens.
"Once we get a group of teens that are in need of that we have them ready to go whenever that is necessary," Kretzer said. "We want to get to know the teens in St. Joe. We want to hear what their needs are and be able to connect them with people in the community that can help meet their needs."
In addition to helping with virtual learning, the center offers a place for teens to connect and do fun activities that can be done in person or virtually.
"Today I delivered kits and we have a Zoom meeting and teens can log in and Consuelo, our prevention educator, will do that workshop with them virtually," Kretzer said.
Mills added that even though the activities that are listed on Facebook look like they are for younger kids, they are actually appropriate for older teens and are fun.
The center is open for teens between the ages of 12 to 19, Monday through Friday between 12 and 4 p.m. for virtual learning and 4 to 6 p.m. for teens to hang out.
"I think it's important that teens know that we're here and we're not scary. If you want to come by yourself, that's okay," Kretzer said. "I hear a lot of kids say, 'well I want to come, but I don't want to be by myself' and you're never really by yourself."