YWCA hosts Stand Against Racism event

Community members came together Thursday morning for the Stand Against Racism event at the YWCA.
At the event, Mayor Bill McMurray presented a proclamation declaring April 22, as Stand Against Racism day in St. Joseph and children held signs they decorated with quotes.
“This is just one of the ways we do that, and bring the community together, all our staff together, to really say we really mean this, we’re fighting and standing against racism,” Tammy Killin, CEO of the YWCA St. Joseph said.
One of the highlights of the event was having children present.
“We have to teach them that at a very young age,” Leslie Stone, social justice and outreach director for the YWCA St. Joseph said.
The Social Justice and Outreach department is new to this location but is considered necessary according to Killin.
“We recognize that we were lacking in an area with our mission statement that although we were making efforts, we have Stand Against Racism, we have other events. But we really felt like we needed to do more internally, to make sure that we're really working on the issues of diversified equity. And that we're also offering that service in our community,” Killin said.
Killin said the goal of this department is to partner with other organizations to continue to educate the community.
“We're hoping that we can come up with some great ideas, not only internally, to strengthen ourselves, but also in the community to really meet the needs for outreach and to bring people together. And that's going to involve collaborating with a lot of other organizations and a lot of other community members,” Killin said.
Killin said the YWCA is a place people can come if they need an advocate or resources.
“We have to have the conversation. And I know when I first came on board, we talked about that it has to start with us first,” Stone said. “We want to look at ourselves and really discuss where we need to change and where do we need to improve or, you know, so I'm looking forward to really diving deep into that in our own facility first."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.