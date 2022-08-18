YWCA St. Joseph held its first back-to-school carnival aimed at students 12 to 19 years old on Thursday night at the GRIT Center.
YWCA Family Resources Director Rachel Kretzer said the organization believed it would be a good idea to have an event for older children before they start the school year.
“A lot of the back-to-school carnivals we have in town are geared towards the younger kids, so we wanted to have something fun for young teens to attend,” she said. “It’s important for them to be prepared for the school year as well.”
In addition to food and games, there were also local agencies and organizations that came out to talk about their services that can help students. Students were able to receive hygiene kits and other necessary supplies.
“We had the University of Missouri Extension come out and talk about healthy eating, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art and we're even getting students set up with a library card before the school year,” Kretzer said. "For some of them, maybe they even need a mentor, so we had Big Brothers Big Sisters come out as well.”
Kretzer said this event was helpful to get students started on a successful school year, but the YWCA wants students to come to their center for help year-round.
“All the students here today will be able to talk to our families about any additional needs they have — not just one,” she said. "After this event, we're going to sit down as a team and try to come up with ways to help make sure those needs are met.”
The family outreach organization will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.