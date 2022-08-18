YWCA Grit Center back to school Carnival

Families and organizations gather at the back-to-school carnival held at the St. Joseph's YWCA GRIT Center. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

YWCA St. Joseph held its first back-to-school carnival aimed at students 12 to 19 years old on Thursday night at the GRIT Center.

YWCA Family Resources Director Rachel Kretzer said the organization believed it would be a good idea to have an event for older children before they start the school year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.