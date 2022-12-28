After a successful holiday store that provided gifts to many people in need, the YWCA of St. Joseph is gearing up for 2023 with the hopes of expanding its community outreach.
Traci McChristy, volunteer and outreach director for the YWCA, said the hope for the organization in 2023 is to recruit more volunteers for positions that take more time and commitment.
"We need regular volunteers, people who can commit to more than just a few hours here and there ... while that's really good and we really do appreciate it, we really hope that some of our positions that we need filled will get filled," McChristy said.
Another goal for the organization is to kick off an adopt-a-room program. The goal of this program is to provide items like bedding, curtains and pillows to each room of the organization's shelter.
"Every time that it gets a new person comes into that space, we want to give the feeling of welcomed and safe," McChristy said. "I think that the best option is to come into a room that says come and rest, rest your body and feel safe."
The YWCA just wrapped up its Christmas store program that provided gifts to the organization's shelter residents and people receiving help from its partner agencies and programs.
The program had a significant impact on those who were served, McChristy said. She shared a story of one woman who was helped and sent the organization a letter expressing her gratitude.
"She thanked us for providing a Christmas. She hasn't had a gift since 2009, so it made it very special for her," McChristy said.
McChristy said that residents of the community played a crucial role in this program.
"It was our community that provided her that beautiful Christmas. It really wasn't us ... it was the community," McChristy said.
Those that went through the store had gifts wrapped and delivered by Santa on Christmas Eve.
Items that were leftover from the program will be put back into different programs.
"Nothing goes to waste. We utilize it within our programs for our children. We want to make sure that, you know, if it was donated for that purpose, that that's what we use it for," McChristy said.
They are also kept to give birthday presents to those who are staying in the shelter during that time.
"We utilize birthdays because many times there are kids in our shelter, women in our shelter who end up being here on their birthday. We want to make sure that it's still special for them and we don't want them to be forgotten," McChristy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.