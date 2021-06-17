The YWCA marked 20 years of celebrating Women of Excellence Thursday at its annual awards ceremony.
The awards recognize women who are making the community a better place.
Like last year, the 2021 awards event was scaled down from typical Women of Excellence events generally held at the Civic Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, organizers opted for smaller lunch events with individual community watch parties. Acceptance speeches and a message from keynote speaker Sara Beth Meyers were pre-recorded for the event.
YWCA CEO Tammy Killin said winners gave very moving speeches for those who watched and she is happy to see how the event has grown.
“They were very powerful but they were also very humble because they don’t do it for recognition, they do it because it’s the right thing to do and they feel it in their heart,” Killin said. “So I’m just proud to be a part of that and that our YWCA family has been able to be a part of it for so long.”
Carol Burns, who has been a volunteer with the YWCA and involved since the beginning of Women of Excellence, said hearing from the award recipients and seeing how the event has grown is heartwarming.
“It continues every year to be very exciting not only to hear from guest speakers, most of which have come from St. Joseph and have gone on to help their communities wherever they end up but again it’s exciting to see women come forward that deserve to be recognized for what they do every year to make St. Joseph a better place to live,” Burns said.
The group at the St. Joseph Country Club watch party included a mix of ages and genders. Killin and Burns both said this type of event is good for everyone to see the importance of leadership and volunteerism happening in the community.
“I think that’s what is really neat is that it does just get all women together of all ages. If you saw there were little ones there and I think that’s great for us to teach those kids at that age how important it is to do service, to be strong leaders, to really think about your community,” Killin said. “A lot of people talked about community because it’s so important and it’s up to us to do that.”
The YWCA’s community mission is what makes it resonate with many, Burns said.
“I think that’s what is so exciting about being a part of the YWCA, because the YWCA reaches out to women at all stages of their lives, of all places of their lives, it appeals to women that were to help the community, it’s a safe place for women to come that need help and it really is women working together to help women,” she said.
Donations are collected during the event to assist the YWCA in its yearly goals. Thursday’s event took in $5,000 just during the lunch, and Killin hopes donations continue to help meet a maximum match on funds.
“Usually on a day like today, we’re just gonna see money continue to come in, which we are so grateful for. A little bit of anxiety that we need to meet that Steve Craig Challenge of $25,000,” she said. “So $5,000 is the last number I have, we have a little bit of a ways to go but I am hopeful that our community can pull together and get funds to match his challenge.”
Options for donations can be found on the YWCA of St. Joseph Facebook page, its website at ywcasj.org or by calling 816-232-4481.
The 2021 Women of Excellence awards winners are:
Woman in the Workplace: Julie Barber
Emerging Leader: Chastity McCourt
Employer of Excellence: Downing Pediatrics
Lifetime Achievement: Judy Fuston
Future Leader: Sophia Hunziger
Woman in Entrepreneurship: Lucena Timmerman
Woman in Workplace Leadership: Corky Marquart
Woman in Volunteerism: Marta Green
Y Woman of Merit: Donna Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.