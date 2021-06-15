YWCA expanding to new building

The YWCA of St. Joseph has acquired additional property across the street from its main building.

The nonprofit organization purchased the New Life Church located at the corner of Eighth and Faraon streets.

“We had been approached by a donor, they were willing to help out our programming. In that same week, I got a phone call from the pastor of the church asking if we’d be interested in purchasing this building,” Tammy Killin, CEO of the YWCA St. Joseph, said.

The church is being used for the new GRIT Center, a recreational space for teens.

“We started the GRIT center last year, during the pandemic ... we knew that there was a need in the community. We weren't sure, during a pandemic, how this was going to go, and we had some kids trickle in,"Killin said. "We were able to help with virtual learning. But since the kids have kind of learned that we're moving over to a new space, and I don't know if it's just a coincidence, but our numbers have really grown. So we're seeing about 20 to 25 kiddos in a day, which is fantastic.”

The YWCA's New Start Store also has been moved to the new space, Killin said.

“It's a nice change of scenery for the women and families to come to shop and kind of take some off the main site just a tiny bit. But it's been wonderful,” Killin said.

The location offers convenience with being just across the street and the addition of a parking lot, which Killin said will address issues the YWCA has been facing for years.

As for the future of the rest of the building, Killin said the work is cut out for her staff with a building that's more than 100 years old.

“This building was built in 1909. It's an amazing building with some cool features like in the sanctuary and different things. We would love to maintain some of its historic charms,” Killin said. “We're looking at grants, and there are a lot of renovations that need to be done and upkeep maintenance on an old building.”

Killin credits the community for its help in purchasing and renovating the space.

“We rely on volunteers a great deal to help sustain and support us, and so we wouldn't have been able to get this space. We just two weeks ago, I can't even believe this is the same space, with some painting and carpet, a little bit of organization can do is just amazing,” Killin said. “So we want to thank our community, as always, for all they do for us.”